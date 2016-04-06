See All Chiropractors in Akron, OH
Dr. Matthew Martin, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Matthew Martin, DC is a Chiropractor in Akron, OH. 

Dr. Martin works at Reflections Breast Health Center in Akron, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reflections Breast Health Center
    2603 W Market St Ste 200, Akron, OH 44313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 677-3628

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 06, 2016
    He has been very kind and helpful! He has worked with me with my on going back problem, we are tackling it 1 step at a time to see what works best! He is very compassionate!!
    Kathleen in Akron, OH — Apr 06, 2016
    About Dr. Matthew Martin, DC

    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205132032
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin works at Reflections Breast Health Center in Akron, OH. View the full address on Dr. Martin’s profile.

    Dr. Martin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

