Dr. Matthew Miller, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Miller, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Long Beach, CA.
Locations
Memorial Counseling Assoc.4525 E ATHERTON ST, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 426-6571
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I had been seeing a psychiatrist named Dr. Lentzner for 9 years due to panic attacks but when I asked my psychiatrist for some help with an unrelated issue, he was unwilling to help me himself. Then I met Dr. Matthew Miller and he was more then willing to help me. He went out of his way to do what I needed him to. Dr. Matthew Miller is a great listener and has a great bedside manner. Dr. Miller is a very insightful & educated psychologist. Dr. Miller also understood and could relate to a lot of what I was going threw. After seeing a psychiatrist and now a psychologist I have learned that; Psychiatrist medicate there patients to help them. Psychologist educate there patients to help them. If you need any type of mental health help then make an appointment to see Dr. Matthew Miller. He is a good person & a great doctor.
About Dr. Matthew Miller, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1154390524
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Riverside
Frequently Asked Questions
