Matthew Okane, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Matthew Okane, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Peoria, AZ. 

Matthew Okane works at Sun Cities Medical Group PC in Peoria, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sun Cities Medical Group PC
    9179 W Thunderbird Rd Ste B105, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 815-9733
    Saturday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.4
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Mar 10, 2021
He listens well. He asks very specific questions. Considers medications carefully and proper dosage. He follows your care with appropriate time between visits. He’s just very good!
Joanne — Mar 10, 2021
Photo: Matthew Okane, PA-C
About Matthew Okane, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1568765758
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

