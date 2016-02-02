See All Physicians Assistants in Phoenix, AZ
Matthew Overlin, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Matthew Overlin, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Matthew Overlin, PA is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ. 

Matthew Overlin works at Banner Health in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Orthopedic Cln. Assoc. PC
    2222 E Highland Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 277-6211
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Matthew Overlin?

    Feb 02, 2016
    He took his time and answered questions. He gave me written information about my condition and also gave me written information about the meds that he prescribed. I was very impressed with him and the staff at this urgent care. It took a little extra time because of the paper work I had to fill out. Thanks!
    Dianna in Chandler, AZ — Feb 02, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Matthew Overlin, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Matthew Overlin, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Matthew Overlin to family and friends

    Matthew Overlin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Matthew Overlin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Matthew Overlin, PA.

    About Matthew Overlin, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518916113
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Matthew Overlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Matthew Overlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Matthew Overlin works at Banner Health in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Matthew Overlin’s profile.

    Matthew Overlin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Overlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Overlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Overlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Matthew Overlin, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.