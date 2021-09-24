See All Clinical Psychologists in Merrick, NY
Matthew Pulewitz, PSY

Clinical Psychology
2.9 (12)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Matthew Pulewitz, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Merrick, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1955 Merrick Rd Ste 201, Merrick, NY 11566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 379-7009

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
About Matthew Pulewitz, PSY

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1467765156
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Matthew Pulewitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Matthew Pulewitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Pulewitz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Pulewitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Pulewitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

