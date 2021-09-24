Matthew Pulewitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Matthew Pulewitz, PSY
Matthew Pulewitz, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Merrick, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
1955 Merrick Rd Ste 201, Merrick, NY 11566
Dr. Matt is the best. He helped my daughter and also me navigate the murky waters of parenting. He is kind and gentle, relatable and funny! I look forward to my conversations with him and so does my daughter
About Matthew Pulewitz, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1467765156
12 patients have reviewed Matthew Pulewitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Pulewitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Pulewitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Pulewitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.