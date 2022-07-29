Overview of Matthew Rhodes, NP

Matthew Rhodes, NP is a Pain Management Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Pain Management (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.



Matthew Rhodes works at Elica Health Center, Sacramento, CA in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Tempe, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.