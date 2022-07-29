Matthew Rhodes, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Matthew Rhodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Matthew Rhodes, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Matthew Rhodes, NP
Matthew Rhodes, NP is a Pain Management Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Pain Management (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Matthew Rhodes' Office Locations
Midtown Medical Center3701 J St Ste 201, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 454-2345
Injury Diagnostics LLC1204 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 573-8520Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Arizona Pain & Injury3260 N Hayden Rd Ste 210, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 542-5590Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Matthew Rhodes now for nine years. It's nice to have finally found a care provider who actually listens and gives you different treatment recommendations without judgment.
About Matthew Rhodes, NP
- Pain Management (Nurse Practitioner)
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1841631330
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Matthew Rhodes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Matthew Rhodes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Matthew Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Matthew Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Rhodes.
