Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
4.7 (12)
Overview

Matthew Sanders, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Touro University - Henderson.

Matthew Sanders works at ProCare Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Procare Medical
    6870 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 396-6000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Matthew Sanders, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851631378
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Touro University - Henderson
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Matthew Sanders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Matthew Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Matthew Sanders works at ProCare Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Matthew Sanders’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Matthew Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Sanders.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

