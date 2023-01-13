Dr. Sauter accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthew Sauter, DC
Overview
Dr. Matthew Sauter, DC is a Chiropractor in Hemet, CA.

Locations
- 1 41555 State Highway 74 Ste D, Hemet, CA 92544 Directions (951) 332-8259
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He is experienced at several advanced modalities of alternate care
About Dr. Matthew Sauter, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1780638544
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sauter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sauter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sauter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sauter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sauter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.