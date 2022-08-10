See All Family Doctors in Roseburg, OR
Matthew Stark, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Matthew Stark, PA-C

Family Medicine
2.9 (14)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Matthew Stark, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR. 

Matthew Stark works at EFM Harvard Park in Roseburg, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Evergreen Family Medicine Womens Health
    1937 W Harvard Ave, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Matthew Stark?

    Aug 10, 2022
    I'm glad to have signed up with Matt Stark as my primary care physician. He listened to my issue, was very preceptive, did some tests on me and prescribed a game-plan option that has worked out well. He has good instincts. Since then, my wife has transferred to Matt for her Primary Care.
    Steven Honig — Aug 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Matthew Stark, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Matthew Stark, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Matthew Stark to family and friends

    Matthew Stark's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Matthew Stark

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Matthew Stark, PA-C.

    About Matthew Stark, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1174700934
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Matthew Stark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Matthew Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Matthew Stark works at EFM Harvard Park in Roseburg, OR. View the full address on Matthew Stark’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Matthew Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Stark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Stark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Stark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.