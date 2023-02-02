See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Matthew Totter, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Matthew Totter, CNP

Matthew Totter, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Matthew Totter works at Optum Primary Care in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Matthew Totter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Optum Primary Care
    2121 Juan Tabo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 237-8800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mountain View Family Medicine
    4600 Montgomery Blvd NE Ste D201, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 884-0079
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Matthew Totter?

    Feb 02, 2023
    Totter takes his time with you and you feel like he actually listens to you. He has helped me with several issues. His staff is very pleasant and helpful. I would recommend his services.
    JDC — Feb 02, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Matthew Totter, CNP
    About Matthew Totter, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396224390
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Matthew Totter, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Matthew Totter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Matthew Totter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Matthew Totter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Matthew Totter works at Optum Primary Care in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Matthew Totter’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Matthew Totter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Totter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Totter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Totter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

