Whaley Matthew, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Whaley Matthew, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL. 

Whaley Matthew works at AHMG Diabetes & Endocrinology at Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Diabetes & Endocrinology at Orlando
    2415 N Orange Ave Ste 502, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 303-2801
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 19, 2023
    Dr. Whaley truly cares about your health issues. He listens to your concerns and gives you ample explanations of what could be your health issues. He also explains possible treatments and side effects and lets you choose from there. I feel I am in very good hands with Dr. Whaley.
    Paula Arcila Rodriguez — Jan 19, 2023
    Photo: Whaley Matthew, PA-C
    About Whaley Matthew, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1538636931
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Whaley Matthew, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Whaley Matthew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Whaley Matthew has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Whaley Matthew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Whaley Matthew works at AHMG Diabetes & Endocrinology at Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Whaley Matthew’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Whaley Matthew. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Whaley Matthew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Whaley Matthew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Whaley Matthew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

