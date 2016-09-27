See All Chiropractors in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Matthew Yost, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Matthew Yost, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Matthew Yost, DC is a Chiropractor in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Dr. Yost works at Yost Family Chiropractic in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Paul Boyd, DC
Dr. Paul Boyd, DC
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Yost Family Chiropractic PC
    7144 NW 112th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 728-3184
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yost?

    Sep 27, 2016
    Dr. Yost and his staff are wonderful people. He is very good to explain your treatment plan and his price is very fair. I saw him for the first time after I had my youngest child who is now 16. I had suffered with migraines for 10 years. After a few adjustments I was so surprised when I no longer had the migraines. When you suffer two a week or more and then nothing... This was a miracle for me. I have since referred many people to him and they have all been exceedingly pleased. Needless t
    Kari W. in Newalla, OK — Sep 27, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Yost, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Yost, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yost to family and friends

    Dr. Yost's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yost

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Yost, DC.

    About Dr. Matthew Yost, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619028925
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Yost, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yost works at Yost Family Chiropractic in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Yost’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yost. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yost.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Matthew Yost, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.