See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bay City, MI
Matthew Zamora, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Matthew Zamora, PA-C

Internal Medicine
4.0 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Matthew Zamora, PA-C

Matthew Zamora, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bay City, MI. 

Matthew Zamora works at McLaren Bay Region Family Medicine in Bay City, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Amanda Nizam, MD
Dr. Amanda Nizam, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Tiffany Onger, MD
Dr. Tiffany Onger, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jorge Ataucuri Vargas, MD
Dr. Jorge Ataucuri Vargas, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Matthew Zamora's Office Locations

  1. 1
    McLaren Bay Region Internal Medicine
    4818 W Professional Dr, Bay City, MI 48706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 686-8100
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Matthew Zamora?

    Mar 30, 2021
    I recently switched to see Matt Zamora and he is an awesome PA. I felt very comfortable talking to him about my health issues. When he was going over my issues he talked to me not at me. I had all of my questions answered when I left his office. The staff is awesome, very friendly, the scheduling was easy to get in to see him, I got in same day. I would recommend him to anyone looking for a new provider.
    One happy patient — Mar 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Matthew Zamora, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Matthew Zamora, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Matthew Zamora to family and friends

    Matthew Zamora's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Matthew Zamora

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Matthew Zamora, PA-C.

    About Matthew Zamora, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659883676
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Matthew Zamora has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Matthew Zamora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Matthew Zamora works at McLaren Bay Region Family Medicine in Bay City, MI. View the full address on Matthew Zamora’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Matthew Zamora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Zamora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Zamora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Zamora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Matthew Zamora, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.