Maura McDonald accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maura McDonald, MFT
Overview
Maura McDonald, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Newport Beach, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1600 Dove St Ste 140, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 833-3570
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Maura McDonald?
About Maura McDonald, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1497798623
Frequently Asked Questions
Maura McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maura McDonald has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maura McDonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maura McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maura McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.