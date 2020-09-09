Maureen Horner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Maureen Horner, ANP-C
Maureen Horner, ANP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Anchorage, AK.
- 1 207 E Northern Lights Blvd Ste 208, Anchorage, AK 99503 Directions (907) 952-0770
- Aetna
- Cigna
She does now own and operate her own Primary Care clinic in Anchorage,AK called Stellar Health and Wellness call for an appointment 907-538-7144 thank you Manalita
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205923570
