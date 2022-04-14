Maureen Dick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Maureen Dick
Overview
Maureen Dick is a Physician Assistant in Buffalo, NY.
Maureen Dick works at
Locations
Michael R Jordan, M.D.325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1000
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Maureen Dick?
Maureen is an absolutely amazing provider. She is kind, smart, and extremely intelligent. You can tell Maureen genuinely cares about her all patients and she does absolutely everything she can to help them. There is no one I would trust more with my healthcare than her.
About Maureen Dick
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1093306227
12 patients have reviewed Maureen Dick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
