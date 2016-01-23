Dr. Forston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maureen Forston, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maureen Forston, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Columbus, GA.
Dr. Forston works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Columbus Psychological Associates2325 Brookstone Centre Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 653-6841Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Forston?
She listens, sincerely cares and wants to help. She is helping me currently. I feel totally comfortable. God has truly blessed her with a gift.
About Dr. Maureen Forston, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1174604300
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forston works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Forston. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.