Dr. Maureen Kelly, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maureen Kelly, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from American School Of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Kelly works at Corp. Lane Internal Medicine in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Corp. Lane Internal Medicine
    Corp. Lane Internal Medicine
4460 Corporation Ln, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-0377

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Disorders Related to Physical and Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Intellectual Disability Chevron Icon
Intellectual Functioning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Internal Family Systems Therapy Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Play Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
School Refusal Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 17, 2019
    I have seen Dr. Kelly for both my individual needs as well as with my Significant Other and she is phenomenal (understatement). I have been in counseling for about 2 1/2 years due to tragedy; therefore seeing different counselors trying to find the "right" one. Dr. Kelly is just that for me. Dr. Kelly has been a huge help for both my own mental health as well as improving the healthiness of my relationship with my S/O. Each time I leave her office I am ready to address what underlies in such ways that she suggests and each time it works.
    About Dr. Maureen Kelly, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    Education & Certifications

