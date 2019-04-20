See All Counselors in Jupiter, FL
Overview

Maureen Lansat, LMHC is a Counselor in Jupiter, FL. 

Maureen Lansat works at The Healing and Creative Arts Center in Jupiter, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Cigna-HealthSpring as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healing and Creative Arts Center
    1660 Cypress Dr Ste 3, Jupiter, FL 33469 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 373-4697
    Monday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Harbour Executive Suites
    2401 Pga Blvd Ste 196, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 373-4697

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Blue
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 20, 2019
    Midge is a caring genuine woman, amazing therapist. The level of dedication she does for her patients is a blessing. Midge saved me by providing tools, and being available for me all the time.
    — Apr 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Maureen Lansat, LMHC
    About Maureen Lansat, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346533171
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Samaritan Counseling Center, Psychodynamic Studies and Internship
    Internship

