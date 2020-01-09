Dr. Simone-Hoch accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maureen Simone-Hoch, PHD
Overview
Dr. Maureen Simone-Hoch, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Secaucus, NJ.
Dr. Simone-Hoch works at
Locations
-
1
Cross County Cardiology38 Meadowlands Pkwy, Secaucus, NJ 07094 Directions (201) 864-8272
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simone-Hoch?
I have been seeing her for several years and it's made a significant difference in my life. I have an estranged son and it's taken a long time to come to grips with it and Dr. Hoch has been a great help. I would strongly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Maureen Simone-Hoch, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1366530834
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simone-Hoch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simone-Hoch works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Simone-Hoch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simone-Hoch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simone-Hoch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simone-Hoch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.