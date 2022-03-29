Maurice Bunnell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Maurice Bunnell, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Maurice Bunnell, APRN
Maurice Bunnell, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Haven, CT.
Maurice Bunnell works at
Maurice Bunnell's Office Locations
Cornell Scott-hill Health Center232 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 503-3300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bunnell is very caring and understanding to what your issues and needs are. He offers alternatives and is very knowledgeable.
About Maurice Bunnell, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Maurice Bunnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maurice Bunnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Maurice Bunnell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maurice Bunnell.
