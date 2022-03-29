See All Nurse Practitioners in New Haven, CT
Maurice Bunnell, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Maurice Bunnell, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Maurice Bunnell, APRN

Maurice Bunnell, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Haven, CT. 

Maurice Bunnell works at Cornell Scott Hill Health Center in New Haven, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Maurice Bunnell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cornell Scott-hill Health Center
    232 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 503-3300
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Maurice Bunnell?

    Mar 29, 2022
    Dr. Bunnell is very caring and understanding to what your issues and needs are. He offers alternatives and is very knowledgeable.
    Tammy — Mar 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Maurice Bunnell, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Maurice Bunnell, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Maurice Bunnell to family and friends

    Maurice Bunnell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Maurice Bunnell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Maurice Bunnell, APRN.

    About Maurice Bunnell, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194053777
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maurice Bunnell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Maurice Bunnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maurice Bunnell works at Cornell Scott Hill Health Center in New Haven, CT. View the full address on Maurice Bunnell’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Maurice Bunnell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maurice Bunnell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maurice Bunnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maurice Bunnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Maurice Bunnell, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.