Dr. Ferrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mauro Ferrero, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mauro Ferrero, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Angeles, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1145 Gayley Ave Ste 322, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (323) 623-9141
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferrero?
I feel so fortunate to be working with Dr. Ferrero on our issues. He is intelligent, attentive, kind, thoughtful, and provides us with incredible insight. Honestly, he has shown us a pathway to heal our issues. And if we don’t succeed, I believe that Dr. Ferrero has aided us in recognizing that we cannot move forward in our relationship in a healthy way.
About Dr. Mauro Ferrero, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Italian
- 1639243017
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferrero speaks Italian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.