Dr. Max Gonzalez, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Max Gonzalez, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in North Miami, FL.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
-
1
Luis Hines and Associates, PA12250 Biscayne Blvd Ste 306, North Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 895-0504
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Max Gonzalez, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1104992239
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
