Dr. McBride accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Max McBride, PHD
Overview
Dr. Max McBride, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Provo, UT.
Dr. McBride works at
Locations
M Ford Mcbride Phd PC1055 N 300 W Ste 414, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 357-7757
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Max McBride, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1083793467
Frequently Asked Questions

5 patients have reviewed Dr. McBride. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBride.
