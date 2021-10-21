Maximino Martell, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maximino Martell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maximino Martell, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Maximino Martell, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA.
Maximino Martell works at
Locations
STHS Express Care Clinic80 Gardenia Dr Ste B, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 898-4001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:30pmThursday7:45am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very thorough. Took his time and listened attentively to my concerns. Quickly followed up with test results. Definitely recommend and will see again
About Maximino Martell, NP
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1598049785
Frequently Asked Questions
Maximino Martell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Maximino Martell accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maximino Martell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Maximino Martell speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Maximino Martell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maximino Martell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maximino Martell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maximino Martell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.