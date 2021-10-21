See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Covington, LA
Maximino Martell, NP

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Maximino Martell, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. 

Maximino Martell works at STPN in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    STHS Express Care Clinic
    80 Gardenia Dr Ste B, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 898-4001
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetic Evaluation
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Immunization Administration
Diabetic Evaluation
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Immunization Administration

Treatment frequency



Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Maximino Martell, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1598049785
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maximino Martell, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maximino Martell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maximino Martell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Maximino Martell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maximino Martell works at STPN in Covington, LA. View the full address on Maximino Martell’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Maximino Martell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maximino Martell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maximino Martell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maximino Martell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

