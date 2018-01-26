See All Nurse Practitioners in Long Beach, CA
Dr Maximo Santos, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr Maximo Santos, NP

Dr Maximo Santos, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University.

Dr Maximo Santos works at Dr. Maximo Santos in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr Maximo Santos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    APLA Health - Long Beach Health Center
    1043 Elm Ave Ste 302, Long Beach, CA 90813
    • Aetna
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 26, 2018
    Max is a great provider... Very caring, easy to relate to... He has passion for the LGBT community... Except some few whinning patients. Please leave already.... Their clinic is very recommendable... I love how he is a graduate of University of Cincinnati.... He is very smart and thorough...
    David... moved from Ohio — Jan 26, 2018
    Photo: Dr Maximo Santos, NP
    About Dr Maximo Santos, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841620424
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Duke University
