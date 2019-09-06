See All Nurse Practitioners in Rochester, NY
Maxine Lubkin, ANP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Maxine Lubkin, ANP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Maxine Lubkin, ANP-C

Maxine Lubkin, ANP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Rochester, NY. 

Maxine Lubkin works at Rochester Gen Gastroenterology in Rochester, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Carnel Jackson, DNP
Dr. Carnel Jackson, DNP
3.4 (5)
View Profile

Maxine Lubkin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rgh Department of Pulmonary Disease - Wilson Health Center
    1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 922-4136
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Maxine Lubkin?

    Sep 06, 2019
    Maxine became my permanent GI physician after Dr. Casey moved on. She is very thorough and followed through with my questions and concerns regarding a recent flare. Her office is also in Pittsford which is very convenient for me. Would recommend.
    Erin — Sep 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Maxine Lubkin, ANP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Maxine Lubkin, ANP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Maxine Lubkin to family and friends

    Maxine Lubkin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Maxine Lubkin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Maxine Lubkin, ANP-C.

    About Maxine Lubkin, ANP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841215795
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maxine Lubkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Maxine Lubkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maxine Lubkin works at Rochester Gen Gastroenterology in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Maxine Lubkin’s profile.

    Maxine Lubkin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maxine Lubkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maxine Lubkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maxine Lubkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Maxine Lubkin, ANP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.