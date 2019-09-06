Maxine Lubkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Maxine Lubkin, ANP-C
Maxine Lubkin, ANP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Rochester, NY.
Rgh Department of Pulmonary Disease - Wilson Health Center1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 922-4136
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Maxine became my permanent GI physician after Dr. Casey moved on. She is very thorough and followed through with my questions and concerns regarding a recent flare. Her office is also in Pittsford which is very convenient for me. Would recommend.
About Maxine Lubkin, ANP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1841215795
