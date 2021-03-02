See All Psychologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Maya Ramirez, PHD

Psychology
4.6 (10)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Maya Ramirez, PHD is a Psychologist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Ramirez works at Tampa General Hospital, Psychology in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa General Hospital, Psychology
    1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 505-7769
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tampa General Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 02, 2021
    My wife saw Dr. Ramirez after suffering a massive stroke. She saw Dr. Ramirez over an almost two year period and we were very happy with her. She was warm, kind, empathetic, professional and extremely bright. You got the sense that she was not in it for the money but rather because she genuinely wanted to help her patients. We drove and hour and a half several days a week to complete the necessary round of testing. I wish there were more psychologists like Dr. Ramirez. I would give her ten stars if I could. Dr. Bryan Johnson
    Dr. Bryan K. Johnson — Mar 02, 2021
    About Dr. Maya Ramirez, PHD

    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez works at Tampa General Hospital, Psychology in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ramirez’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

