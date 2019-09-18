See All Nurse Practitioners in Delray Beach, FL
Maykelyn Felipe, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Maykelyn Felipe, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Maykelyn Felipe, ARNP

Maykelyn Felipe, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Delray Beach, FL. 

Maykelyn Felipe works at Delray Center For Healing in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Nicholas Jackson, ARNP
Nicholas Jackson, ARNP
3.7 (3)
View Profile
Sherron Miller, ARNP
Sherron Miller, ARNP
1.0 (3)
View Profile

Maykelyn Felipe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Raul Rodriguez
    403 Se 1st St, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 266-8866
    Friday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Maykelyn Felipe?

    Sep 18, 2019
    Very compassionate. Excellent bedside manner. Very punctual as well. Really listened to what I had to say, and was efficient with everything without every rushing me.
    — Sep 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Maykelyn Felipe, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Maykelyn Felipe, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Maykelyn Felipe to family and friends

    Maykelyn Felipe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Maykelyn Felipe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Maykelyn Felipe, ARNP.

    About Maykelyn Felipe, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528575925
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maykelyn Felipe, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maykelyn Felipe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maykelyn Felipe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maykelyn Felipe works at Delray Center For Healing in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Maykelyn Felipe’s profile.

    Maykelyn Felipe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maykelyn Felipe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maykelyn Felipe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maykelyn Felipe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Maykelyn Felipe, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.