See All Nurse Practitioners in Tyler, TX
Mayra Acord, AGACNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Mayra Acord, AGACNP-BC

Neurosurgery (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Mayra Acord, AGACNP-BC

Mayra Acord, AGACNP-BC is a Neurosurgery Nurse Practitioner in Tyler, TX. 

Mayra Acord works at Tyler Neurosurgical Associates in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Mayra Acord's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tyler Neurosurgical Associates
    700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 850, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 595-2441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital
  • UT Health Tyler
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mayra Acord?

    Jan 29, 2019
    Mayra was very knowledgeable and professional in her explanations and summary of my back X-ray (she showed me the actual X-ray and described in detail what was done in fusing the L4/L5 vertebrae and then strongly recommended how I should proceed to not cause any undue damage for the next 6 month)! She is to be highly commended for a “job well done”!!!!!!
    B.D. Walker in Orlando , FL — Jan 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mayra Acord, AGACNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Mayra Acord, AGACNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mayra Acord to family and friends

    Mayra Acord's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mayra Acord

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mayra Acord, AGACNP-BC.

    About Mayra Acord, AGACNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619442282
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mayra Acord, AGACNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mayra Acord is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mayra Acord has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Mayra Acord has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mayra Acord works at Tyler Neurosurgical Associates in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Mayra Acord’s profile.

    Mayra Acord has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mayra Acord.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mayra Acord, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mayra Acord appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Mayra Acord, AGACNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.