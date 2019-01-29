Mayra Acord, AGACNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mayra Acord is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mayra Acord, AGACNP-BC
Overview of Mayra Acord, AGACNP-BC
Mayra Acord, AGACNP-BC is a Neurosurgery Nurse Practitioner in Tyler, TX.
Mayra Acord works at
Mayra Acord's Office Locations
-
1
Tyler Neurosurgical Associates700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 850, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-2441
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital
- UT Health Tyler
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Mayra was very knowledgeable and professional in her explanations and summary of my back X-ray (she showed me the actual X-ray and described in detail what was done in fusing the L4/L5 vertebrae and then strongly recommended how I should proceed to not cause any undue damage for the next 6 month)! She is to be highly commended for a “job well done”!!!!!!
About Mayra Acord, AGACNP-BC
- Neurosurgery (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1619442282
Frequently Asked Questions
Mayra Acord has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mayra Acord accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mayra Acord has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mayra Acord speaks Spanish.
Mayra Acord has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mayra Acord.
