Mayuri Patel, FNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Mayuri Patel, FNP

Mayuri Patel, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in McKinney, TX. 

Mayuri Patel works at Healthcare Associates of Texas in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mayuri Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthcare Associates of Texas - McKinney South
    8080 State Highway 121 Ste 300, McKinney, TX 75070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 268-9383
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Mayuri Patel, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144732926
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mayuri Patel, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mayuri Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mayuri Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Mayuri Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mayuri Patel works at Healthcare Associates of Texas in McKinney, TX. View the full address on Mayuri Patel’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Mayuri Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mayuri Patel.

