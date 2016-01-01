Overview of McKenna Eldh, CNM

McKenna Eldh, CNM is a Midwife in Rockaway Park, NY. They graduated from Suny Downstate University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



McKenna Eldh works at Premiere Pediatrics Of New York in Rockaway Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.