Mebin Thomas, PA-C

Psychiatry
4.7 (24)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Mebin Thomas, PA-C is a Psychiatry Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma Health Sciences.

Mebin Thomas works at Life Psychiatric Clinic in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Life Psychiatric Clinic
    609 S Kelly Ave Ste B2, Edmond, OK 73003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 724-6871
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dr. Abdelaziz Group
    1218 E 9th St Ste 1, Edmond, OK 73034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 896-6777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HealthChoice
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medicare of Oklahoma

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 23, 2022
    Very good doctor.
    Lucinda LaCelle — Sep 23, 2022
    About Mebin Thomas, PA-C

    • Psychiatry
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Malayalam
    • 1598082737
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Oklahoma Health Sciences
    Medical Education

