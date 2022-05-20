See All Physicians Assistants in Johnson City, TN
Meg Ellis, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Meg Ellis, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Johnson City, TN. 

Meg Ellis works at Genesis Family Healthcare in Johnson City, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Genesis Family Healthcare
    2244 Boones Creek Rd, Johnson City, TN 37615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 753-4000
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 20, 2022
    She is an excellent provider and she is smart as well as caring. She is able to diagnose and then refer to the correct doctors as needed
    Amy — May 20, 2022
    Photo: Meg Ellis, PA-C
    About Meg Ellis, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083910384
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Meg Ellis, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meg Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Meg Ellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Meg Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Meg Ellis works at Genesis Family Healthcare in Johnson City, TN. View the full address on Meg Ellis’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Meg Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meg Ellis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meg Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meg Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

