Meg Wallace accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Meg Wallace, LPC
Overview
Meg Wallace, LPC is a Counselor in Herndon, VA.
Meg Wallace works at
Locations
-
1
Northern Virginia Psychotherapy Assoc. Inc.297 Herndon Pkwy Ste 201, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (703) 435-4325
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful person and wise counselor.
About Meg Wallace, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1245345750
Frequently Asked Questions
Meg Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Meg Wallace works at
2 patients have reviewed Meg Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meg Wallace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meg Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meg Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.