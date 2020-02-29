Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Megan Anderson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Megan Anderson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
Psy Care Inc4550 Kearny Villa Rd Ste 116, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 279-1223
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She has helped me immensely with severe depression and anxiety. I hope to find a psychologist as skilled and helpful as she is where I moved to, Where she helped me move to!
About Dr. Megan Anderson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1083758601
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.