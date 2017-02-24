Dr. Megan Avery, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Avery, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Megan Avery, PHD is a Psychologist in Memphis, TN.
Dr. Avery works at
Laurie Daniel LPC MHSP5100 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38137
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana

My experience so far is that she is good at what she does. I love going to her every other week. She is so positive and helping me get through this time in my life where I had an aneurysm. She is giving me the tools I need to make it everyday. I know we have only had two sessions but I feel a lot better than what I did a few months ago. She is the best.
- Psychology
- English
- 1952786253
Dr. Avery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avery works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Avery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.