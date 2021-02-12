Megan Bucklin accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Bucklin, LCPC
Overview
Megan Bucklin, LCPC is a Counselor in Manteno, IL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10 N Locust St Ste 1, Manteno, IL 60950 Directions (815) 935-5540
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She helped me work through several things. She clearly did something right as I felt able to stop therapy after going for 3.5 years.
About Megan Bucklin, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1033112826
