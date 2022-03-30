See All Nurse Practitioners in Cumming, GA
Megan Bueltel, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Megan Bueltel, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Megan Bueltel, NP

Megan Bueltel, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cumming, GA. 

Megan Bueltel works at Northside Forsyth Internal Medicine And Geriatrics in Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Megan Bueltel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Atlanta Family Practice LLC
    1400 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 240, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 844-0877
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Megan Bueltel?

    Mar 30, 2022
    I been going to Megan Bueltel for about 2 years now. Great care and facilities.
    David S. — Mar 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Megan Bueltel, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Megan Bueltel, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Megan Bueltel to family and friends

    Megan Bueltel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Megan Bueltel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Megan Bueltel, NP.

    About Megan Bueltel, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003469677
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Megan Bueltel, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Bueltel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Megan Bueltel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Megan Bueltel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Megan Bueltel works at Northside Forsyth Internal Medicine And Geriatrics in Cumming, GA. View the full address on Megan Bueltel’s profile.

    Megan Bueltel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Bueltel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Bueltel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Bueltel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Megan Bueltel, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.