Megan Calamusa, FNP is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Megan Calamusa works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Breast Cancer) in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Breast Cancer)
    125 Queens Rd Ste 520, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1093
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1578061065
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

