Megan Courtney, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Courtney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Megan Courtney, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Megan Courtney, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Louisville, KY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 6420 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 205, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 242-6370
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Megan Courtney?
Megan is first class in all aspects. Professional and takes time to answer all questions as well to explain procedures and possible issues. Highly recommend.
About Megan Courtney, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1265486732
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan Courtney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Megan Courtney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Courtney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
62 patients have reviewed Megan Courtney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Courtney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Courtney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Courtney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.