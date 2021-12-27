Megan Cristea has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Megan Cristea, FNP-C
Overview of Megan Cristea, FNP-C
Megan Cristea, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Megan Cristea's Office Locations
Tmc Medical Network Dba Tmcone2840 E Skyline Dr Ste 230, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 324-1214Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Megan is so friendly and professional. She made me feel quite comfortable and listened to me. I highly recommend her.
About Megan Cristea, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770135311
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan Cristea accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Cristea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Megan Cristea. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Cristea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Cristea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Cristea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.