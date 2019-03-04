Megan Daniels, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Daniels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Megan Daniels, PA-C
Megan Daniels, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Enid, OK.
St. Mary's Family Medicine Clinic302 N Independence St, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 249-3795
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing PA Daniels for about a year and a half. She has been very helpful and Informative. She takes care of me and my wife as we are older now and none of our children live at home and I have been very satisfied. She seems to really care about our health and our family. Reaching the front desk can be very frustrating because it seems like they do not want to answer the phone but every time i have called her staff personally they have taken care of my needs and been very friendly.
Megan Daniels has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Megan Daniels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Megan Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Daniels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.