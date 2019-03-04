See All Family Doctors in Enid, OK
Megan Daniels, PA-C

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview

Megan Daniels, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Enid, OK. 

Megan Daniels works at St. Mary's Family Medicine Clinic in Enid, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Mary's Family Medicine Clinic
    302 N Independence St, Enid, OK 73701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 249-3795
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 04, 2019
    I have been seeing PA Daniels for about a year and a half. She has been very helpful and Informative. She takes care of me and my wife as we are older now and none of our children live at home and I have been very satisfied. She seems to really care about our health and our family. Reaching the front desk can be very frustrating because it seems like they do not want to answer the phone but every time i have called her staff personally they have taken care of my needs and been very friendly.
    Edgar Staples in ENID, OK — Mar 04, 2019
    About Megan Daniels, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104249275
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Megan Daniels, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Daniels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Megan Daniels has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Megan Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Megan Daniels works at St. Mary's Family Medicine Clinic in Enid, OK. View the full address on Megan Daniels’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Megan Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Daniels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

