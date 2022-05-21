See All Nurse Practitioners in Steubenville, OH
Megan Degori, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Megan Degori, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Steubenville, OH. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1805 Sinclair Ave, Steubenville, OH 43953 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 21, 2022
Megan DeGori has excellent people skills. She really helped me through some very difficult times. Explains everything, asks the right questions,genuinely cared about my well-being. She never gave up trying to help me figure out the right treatment and plan of attack for my severe UC. I would recommend her to anyone. I can’t say enough about how much I appreciate what she has done for me.
— May 21, 2022
Photo: Megan Degori, FNP-BC
About Megan Degori, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1457752081
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

Frequently Asked Questions

Megan Degori, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Degori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Megan Degori has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Megan Degori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Megan Degori. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Degori.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Degori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Degori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

