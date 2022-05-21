Megan Degori, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Degori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Megan Degori, FNP-BC
Megan Degori, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Steubenville, OH.
1805 Sinclair Ave, Steubenville, OH 43953
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Megan DeGori has excellent people skills. She really helped me through some very difficult times. Explains everything, asks the right questions,genuinely cared about my well-being. She never gave up trying to help me figure out the right treatment and plan of attack for my severe UC. I would recommend her to anyone. I can’t say enough about how much I appreciate what she has done for me.
About Megan Degori, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1457752081
- Trinity Medical Center East
