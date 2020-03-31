See All Nurse Practitioners in Grand Rapids, MI
Megan Demaagd-Rodriguez, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Megan Demaagd-Rodriguez, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Megan Demaagd-Rodriguez, FNP-C

Megan Demaagd-Rodriguez, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Megan Demaagd-Rodriguez works at Catherine's Health Center in Grand Rapids, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Liz Stob, NP
Liz Stob, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Megan Demaagd-Rodriguez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Catherine's Health Center
    1211 Lafayette Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 336-8800

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Megan Demaagd-Rodriguez?

Mar 31, 2020
Today is March 30, 2020...National Doctors Day! Megan has stated “I’m not a doctor...I’m a Nurse Practitioner!” Semantics... she is my doctor! And I am thrilled about that! Megan is efficient, empathetic, professional, and everything else that you could ever hope for! Do not hesitate to see her and you will know what I know: this woman is a gift to us! Thank you Megan!
Robert Schuitema — Mar 31, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Megan Demaagd-Rodriguez, FNP-C
How would you rate your experience with Megan Demaagd-Rodriguez, FNP-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Megan Demaagd-Rodriguez to family and friends

Megan Demaagd-Rodriguez's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Megan Demaagd-Rodriguez

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Megan Demaagd-Rodriguez, FNP-C.

About Megan Demaagd-Rodriguez, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1144745613
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Megan Demaagd-Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Megan Demaagd-Rodriguez works at Catherine's Health Center in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Megan Demaagd-Rodriguez’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Megan Demaagd-Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Demaagd-Rodriguez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Demaagd-Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Demaagd-Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Megan Demaagd-Rodriguez, FNP-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.