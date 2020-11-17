See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Philadelphia, PA
Megan Duffy, MSN

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (5)
27 years of experience
Overview of Megan Duffy, MSN

Megan Duffy, MSN is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University - School of Nursing and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Megan Duffy works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Megan Duffy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Div of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Obstetrics & Gynecology
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 17, 2020
    She is great. Always made me feel comfortable. Family oriented. Goes above and beyond. Highly recommend her.
    Crystal Valderramos — Nov 17, 2020
    About Megan Duffy, MSN

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1154389823
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University - School of Nursing
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Megan Duffy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Megan Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Megan Duffy works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Megan Duffy’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Megan Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Duffy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Duffy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Duffy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

