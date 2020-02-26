See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Mountain Lakes, NJ
Megan Duffy, ED.S

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Megan Duffy, ED.S is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Mountain Lakes, NJ. 

Megan Duffy works at Megan A Duffy, PsyD in Mountain Lakes, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Megan A Duffy, PsyD
    420 Boulevard Ste 208, Mountain Lakes, NJ 07046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 599-1718
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 2:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Female Infertility
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Female Infertility

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Megan Duffy, ED.S

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538353842
