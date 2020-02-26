Megan Duffy, ED.S is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Duffy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Megan Duffy, ED.S
Megan Duffy, ED.S is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Mountain Lakes, NJ.
Locations
Megan A Duffy, PsyD420 Boulevard Ste 208, Mountain Lakes, NJ 07046 Directions (212) 599-1718Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 2:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been to several psychologists and family therapists in the northern New Jersey area. Dr. Duffy is by far the best and most thorough. She quickly discovers the roots to personal issues and tells me exactly what I need to hear vs what I want to hear to make a positive change. She has a very real approach vs scripted. Also, willing to text chat outside of appointments to continually assist my progress. Most experienced and educated. It would be a mistake not to go to her.
About Megan Duffy, ED.S
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1538353842
