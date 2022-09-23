Megan Durkin, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Durkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Megan Durkin, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Megan Durkin, ARNP
Megan Durkin, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA.
Megan Durkin works at
Megan Durkin's Office Locations
-
1
Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph1608 S J St Fl 3, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 274-7503
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Megan Durkin?
She is empathetic and really listens to her patients.
About Megan Durkin, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306255948
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan Durkin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Megan Durkin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Durkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Megan Durkin works at
2 patients have reviewed Megan Durkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Durkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Durkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Durkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.