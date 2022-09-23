See All Nurse Practitioners in Tacoma, WA
Megan Durkin, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Megan Durkin, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Megan Durkin, ARNP

Megan Durkin, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA. 

Megan Durkin works at Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Bridget Hogue, ARNP
Bridget Hogue, ARNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Boriana Ianakiev, CNM
Boriana Ianakiev, CNM
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Marie Zornes, ARNP
Marie Zornes, ARNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Megan Durkin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St Fl 3, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 274-7503
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Megan Durkin?

    Sep 23, 2022
    She is empathetic and really listens to her patients.
    — Sep 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Megan Durkin, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Megan Durkin, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Megan Durkin to family and friends

    Megan Durkin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Megan Durkin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Megan Durkin, ARNP.

    About Megan Durkin, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306255948
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Megan Durkin, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Durkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Megan Durkin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Megan Durkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Megan Durkin works at Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Megan Durkin’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Megan Durkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Durkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Durkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Durkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Megan Durkin, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.