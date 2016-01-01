Megan Fulton, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Megan Fulton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Megan Fulton, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Megan Fulton, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC.
Megan Fulton works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Primary Care - Ben Sawyer1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Megan Fulton?
About Megan Fulton, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1881889723
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan Fulton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Megan Fulton using Healthline FindCare.
Megan Fulton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Megan Fulton works at
Megan Fulton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Fulton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Fulton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Fulton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.