Megan Galske has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Megan Galske, AGPCNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Megan Galske, AGPCNP-BC
Megan Galske, AGPCNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Appleton, WI.
Megan Galske works at
Megan Galske's Office Locations
-
1
Associates of Gastroenterology820 E Grant St Ste 230, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 738-7300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Megan Galske?
About Megan Galske, AGPCNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1073022356
Frequently Asked Questions
Megan Galske accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Megan Galske has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Megan Galske works at
Megan Galske has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Megan Galske.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Megan Galske, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Megan Galske appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.